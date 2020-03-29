Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Fury as Strathclyde Park mobbed with people flouting lockdown rules

Fury as Strathclyde Park mobbed with people flouting lockdown rules

Daily Record Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Fury as Strathclyde Park mobbed with people flouting lockdown rulesPictures show dozens of cars lining the road on Sunday afternoon despite government orders not to leave your home except if it is essential.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

craig30smith

craig Fury as Strathclyde Park mobbed with people flouting lockdown rules https://t.co/7pFrSYFIhf SELFISH WANKERS 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.