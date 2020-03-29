Fury as Strathclyde Park mobbed with people flouting lockdown rules Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Pictures show dozens of cars lining the road on Sunday afternoon despite government orders not to leave your home except if it is essential. Pictures show dozens of cars lining the road on Sunday afternoon despite government orders not to leave your home except if it is essential. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this craig Fury as Strathclyde Park mobbed with people flouting lockdown rules https://t.co/7pFrSYFIhf SELFISH WANKERS 10 minutes ago