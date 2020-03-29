Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Strathclyde Park to be shut to cars after lockdown rebels flock to site

Strathclyde Park to be shut to cars after lockdown rebels flock to site

Daily Record Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Strathclyde Park to be shut to cars after lockdown rebels flock to sitePictures on social media show queues of cars parked at the eastern edge of Strathclyde Park near Motherwell.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cllrpaulkelly

Paul Kelly RT @Daily_Record: Council to clamp down and block cars from park https://t.co/vjpPnxlr5j 3 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Council to clamp down and block cars from park https://t.co/vjpPnxlr5j 15 minutes ago

gj1023

Gary Johnson RT @Daily_Record: Council to clamp down and block cars https://t.co/vjpPnxlr5j 22 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Council to clamp down and block cars https://t.co/vjpPnxlr5j 34 minutes ago

elainepat46

Elaine Paterson @sparklejax It should be shut to cars. If you can’t walk to it, you shouldn’t be there. I live 10 minutes drive fro… https://t.co/Y9beMihg3G 3 hours ago

FbpeReynard

🕷 Madame Reynard #FBPE RT @gaznanna: @policescotland Can you get Strathclyde Park shut off then. Apparently full of cars today. I'd like to get back to normal soo… 4 hours ago

Dan_Bhoy1888

Danny @nlcpeople Go clear Strathclyde Park that was supposedly shut to vehicles on the 24/3, it’s rammed with cars, and f… https://t.co/21e9L2qVhl 6 hours ago

Bedrock0011

Bedrock001 @nlcpeople I think you need to get down to Strathclyde park as there are loads of cars and groups of people walking… https://t.co/VxpUgCoLlI 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.