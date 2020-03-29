Strathclyde Park to be shut to cars after lockdown rebels flock to site

Paul Kelly RT @Daily_Record: Council to clamp down and block cars from park https://t.co/vjpPnxlr5j 3 minutes ago

The Daily Record Council to clamp down and block cars from park https://t.co/vjpPnxlr5j 15 minutes ago

Gary Johnson RT @Daily_Record: Council to clamp down and block cars https://t.co/vjpPnxlr5j 22 minutes ago

The Daily Record Council to clamp down and block cars https://t.co/vjpPnxlr5j 34 minutes ago

Elaine Paterson @sparklejax It should be shut to cars. If you can’t walk to it, you shouldn’t be there. I live 10 minutes drive fro… https://t.co/Y9beMihg3G 3 hours ago

🕷 Madame Reynard #FBPE RT @gaznanna: @policescotland Can you get Strathclyde Park shut off then. Apparently full of cars today. I'd like to get back to normal soo… 4 hours ago

Danny @nlcpeople Go clear Strathclyde Park that was supposedly shut to vehicles on the 24/3, it’s rammed with cars, and f… https://t.co/21e9L2qVhl 6 hours ago