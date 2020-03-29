Margaret Robinson RT @edfordham: One for @ElderYard given the story that Florence Nightingale spent time in Chesterfield at Gladstone Road @Bowen_Huw @Cheste… 7 hours ago

Elka Remmers RT @Independent: How Florence Nightingale spent her time in self-isolation https://t.co/FXIxxcpfZX 20 hours ago

Ed Fordham One for @ElderYard given the story that Florence Nightingale spent time in Chesterfield at Gladstone Road… https://t.co/fYyNLq8u53 1 day ago

The GP And Nurse Practitioner Agency How Florence Nightingale spent her time in self-isolation https://t.co/q5TaCVU4YK 3 days ago

Garden Girl How Florence Nightingale spent her time in self-isolation https://t.co/fk73Lz4QDg 3 days ago

Julia Bott 🕷🕸 RT @pash22: How Florence Nightingale spent her time in self-isolation https://t.co/x3KhmH0Icl via @RABates83 3 days ago

Ash Paul How Florence Nightingale spent her time in self-isolation https://t.co/x3KhmH0Icl via @RABates83 3 days ago