Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns 'things will get worse before they get better' in letter to every household in the UK

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns 'things will get worse before they get better' in letter to every household in the UKBoris Johnson is writing to every household in the UK to urge the public to obey the lockdown and stay home during the coronavirus "national emergency".
News video: Watch Live: Robert Jenrick Hosts Coronavirus Conference As Boris Johnson Urges People To Stay At Home

Watch Live: Robert Jenrick Hosts Coronavirus Conference As Boris Johnson Urges People To Stay At Home

 After today’s letter urging every household in the UK to stay at home, Boris Johnson is replaced by the housing secretary, Robert Jenrick, to lead the daily coronavirus conference. The briefing comes as the government admits that lockdown has not fixed length and stricter measures could be...

