Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Burton consultant Amged El-Hawrani dies

Coronavirus: Burton consultant Amged El-Hawrani dies

BBC Local News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Amged El-Hawrani's family thanked NHS colleagues for working "tirelessly" to save him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Samanth83474427

Samantha Reynolds RT @JasonGroves1: Derby and Burton Hospitals Trust confirms first coronavirus death of front line doctor. Ear, Nose and Throat consultant A… 2 minutes ago

Suzannewakely1

Dr SLW RT @BrennanSurgeon: Just heard the tragic news about an ENT consultant who has died of coronavirus.. My thoughts are with his family and f… 10 minutes ago

RainCloudBlue

Jane RT @SkyNewsBreak: University Hospitals of Derby and Burton says 55-year-old consultant Amged El-Hawrani who had tested positive for coronav… 14 minutes ago

TheLifeandLega1

The Life and Legacy of George Arthur Roberts RT @DefendWindrush: R.I.P ❤🙏🏿 Amged El-Hawrani Coronavirus: Consultant Amged El-Hawrani dies after testing positive for COVID-19. Mr El-H… 22 minutes ago

MahaMaamoun

Maha Maamoun RT @asoueif: Amged el-Hawrani, 55, consultant, ear, nose and throat specialist at Queen’s Hospital Burton in Derbyshire, died in Leicester… 28 minutes ago

HeartMidsNews

Heart Midlands News Tributes are being paid to an NHS consultant from #Staffordshire who has died after testing positive for coronaviru… https://t.co/CW6mQaGp4v 48 minutes ago

asoueif

Ahdaf Soueif Amged el-Hawrani, 55, consultant, ear, nose and throat specialist at Queen’s Hospital Burton in Derbyshire, died in… https://t.co/L0MO3RhgSA 53 minutes ago

rEUnion_PartyUK

Nancy RT @HSJEditor: BREAKING; Amged El-Hawrani, ENT consultant at University Hospitals Of Derby And Burton has died from coronavirus. He was 55 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.