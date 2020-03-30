Dominic Cummings self-isolating after developing coronavirus symptoms

Monday, 30 March 2020

Dominic Cummings is self-isolating at home after showing symptoms of coronavirus, a No 10 source has confirmed. 👓 View full article



Dominic Cummings self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms. Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings is self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms. He reportedly became ill over the weekend, but remains in contact with Downing Street.