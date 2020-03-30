Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Disney shelves heartwarming movie about sick pangolin being cared for by his bat friend

Disney shelves heartwarming movie about sick pangolin being cared for by his bat friend

The Daily Mash Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
DISNEY have announced that they are delaying a film about a loveable ill pangolin who is saved by his trusty friend, a market-dwelling bat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LouisMMCoiffait

Louis M M Coiffait Going to have to cancel that Disney+ sub. now https://t.co/2clKN1Xh4d 9 hours ago

acting_updotcom

Casting by🎭 #Disney shelves heartwarming #movie 'Piper’s Poorly Pango' about a sick pangolin being cared for by his bat friend.… https://t.co/IAmkyRk8m2 10 hours ago

pobusmax

Dale 'Pob' Cadle Disney shelves heartwarming movie about sick pangolin being cared for by his bat friend #LockdownLaughs https://t.co/kovvWhqRju 19 hours ago

iancpeacock

Ian Peacock RT @thedailymash: Disney shelves heartwarming movie about sick pangolin being cared for by his bat friend https://t.co/yD9rGOC4qK 1 day ago

of_ockham

William of Ockham Disney shelves heartwarming movie about sick pangolin being cared for by his bat friend https://t.co/MbgzFLPx0V 1 day ago

bravenewmalden

Kevin Mills Disney shelves heartwarming movie about sick pangolin being cared for by his bat friend https://t.co/xI2Fu32vn8 1 day ago

Julianvl

Julián Viñuales Disney shelves heartwarming movie about sick pangolin being cared for by his bat friend https://t.co/pk2pmV2Kes 2 days ago

AmyOldh03571767

Amy Oldham Disney shelves heartwarming movie about sick pangolin being cared for by his bat friend https://t.co/WuUon8wr98 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.