Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Your inexplicable and unnecessary coronavirus email from the Daily Mash

Your inexplicable and unnecessary coronavirus email from the Daily Mash

The Daily Mash Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
EIGHT years ago you gave us your email address, so like every other business you’ve ever interacted with we’re sending a baffling and pointless coronavirus email.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

GlobeX Data launches new package to protect US employees working from home

GlobeX Data Ltd (CSE:SWIS) (OTCQB:SWISF) is launching a new business solutions package to help secure the growing US work-from-home population, it announced...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.