Labour’s former deputy leader Tom Watson appointed chairman of UK Music

Labour’s former deputy leader Tom Watson has been appointed as the new chairman of UK Music, the umbrella body for the entire commercial music industry.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Seamus Nicolson #FBPE RT @kevinrogers687: @DrRosena Sorry but how many former Labour voters will return now that the divisive Angela Rayner is the new deputy lea… 1 minute ago The Speaker: COVID-19 #LABOURLEADERSHIPELECTION: Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweets to congratulate newly elected leader Sir Keir… https://t.co/jh7o0VvuQR 3 minutes ago Dog Lady ♀ 🇪🇺 RT @paulwaugh: Want to know more about @AngelaRayner? Check out my interview with her from the election campaign. A former social care wo… 8 minutes ago kevinrogers @DrRosena Sorry but how many former Labour voters will return now that the divisive Angela Rayner is the new deputy… https://t.co/EslWzyPl4z 8 minutes ago MartinW @SkyNews Predictable as ever, Tory voting twitter users attack the former care worker Angela Rayner as being uneduc… https://t.co/3JbMhFqk4L 26 minutes ago Paul Waugh Want to know more about @AngelaRayner? Check out my interview with her from the election campaign. A former socia… https://t.co/qhhXUlT3Fv 28 minutes ago Ali Apparently #Labour party has elected a former high ranking official of the ministry of magic, formerly holding the… https://t.co/1TFObGZUto 31 minutes ago LJHgrumpyoldgit So the Labour Party have elected a London remainer as leader & a northern remainer as deputy leader. This is going… https://t.co/SnzloTkQqK 42 minutes ago