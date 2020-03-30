Do NOT put tissues in recycling warn Lichfield and Tamworth councils Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Stickers urging people not to leave tissues or kitchen roll in their recycling are being stuck on bins across Tamworth. Stickers urging people not to leave tissues or kitchen roll in their recycling are being stuck on bins across Tamworth. 👓 View full article

