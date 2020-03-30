Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Police hunt for gang of 20 ‘cowardly’ thugs who beat a trans woman unconscious on a beach

Police hunt for gang of 20 ‘cowardly’ thugs who beat a trans woman unconscious on a beach

PinkNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Australian police are hunting for a mob of 15-20 “cowardly” young men who brutally beat a trans woman unconscious by a beach. The men, who are believed to be in their late teens, attacked the woman on Friday 20 March on the Northern Beaches, an area in the suburbs of Sydney. The Manly Daily reports …...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: New evidence released in case of Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-LagoNew evidence released in case of Chinese woman arrested at

New evidence released in case of Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-LagoNew evidence released in case of Chinese woman arrested at  02:07

 "Is it very serious what I did? I took some pictures." Newly released evidence in the case of Lu Jing, a Chinese woman arrested last December for allegedly taking pictures of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach, shows her apparent confusion at what police said she did wrong.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.