Police hunt for gang of 20 ‘cowardly’ thugs who beat a trans woman unconscious on a beach

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Australian police are hunting for a mob of 15-20 “cowardly” young men who brutally beat a trans woman unconscious by a beach. The men, who are believed to be in their late teens, attacked the woman on Friday 20 March on the Northern Beaches, an area in the suburbs of Sydney. The Manly Daily reports …... 👓 View full article

