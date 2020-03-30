Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Leeds woman put message in window to ask cat's name

Coronavirus: Leeds woman put message in window to ask cat's name

BBC News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Sian Cosgrove had nicknamed the black and white moggie Eric but he is actually called Walter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

contodomiamor

Advanced Persistent Tito's BBC News - Coronavirus: Leeds woman put message in window to ask cat's name https://t.co/CTTu4ZIvPv 11 minutes ago

NubiBlue

((Almost)) Always Positive 💙+ A story to show that humanity is not heading to***in a wheelbarrow. BBC News - Coronavirus: Leeds woman put mess… https://t.co/DDPZE9U3yG 49 minutes ago

VickieJGilliam1

VJG53 BBC News - Coronavirus: Leeds woman put message in window to ask cat's name https://t.co/EiMhV5LChy 1 hour ago

jonmyall

Jon Myall Coronavirus: Leeds woman put message in window to ask cat's name https://t.co/g1x1opbZLB 2 hours ago

katzenzungen

Wash Your Hands BBC News - Coronavirus: Leeds woman put message in window to ask cat's name https://t.co/C8uEfmYliT 2 hours ago

m_laverick

Michelle Laverick Coronavirus: Leeds woman put message in window to ask cat's name https://t.co/wmx5tnHc7M 2 hours ago

Xs_2016

EDM Producer Xs BBC News - Coronavirus: Leeds woman put message in window to ask cat's name https://t.co/Fo9hTgD5NB 2 hours ago

Doylethecat

Doyle RT @DundonianCat: I'm not sure why but this story lifted my spirits today.. BBC News - Coronavirus: Leeds woman put message in window to… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.