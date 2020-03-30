Newcastle furlough non-playing staff due to financial pressure of pandemic

Sky Bet League One club Bolton have placed a number of staff on furlough, while senior management have taken a “significant pay reduction”. Bolton were on the brink of financial collapse over the summer before a takeover, but continue to face challenges on and off the pitch, having started the...
