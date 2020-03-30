Government pledge £75m to bring tens of thousands of stranded Brits home Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced the UK Government will work with airlines like BA and Virgin to help bring UK nationals home where commercial flights are unavailable. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced the UK Government will work with airlines like BA and Virgin to help bring UK nationals home where commercial flights are unavailable. 👓 View full article

