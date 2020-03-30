Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “tens of thousands” of stranded British travellers would be flown home under a new partnership between the Government and airlines. Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, he said: “I can today announce a new arrangement between the Government and...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
positivecoronavirusnews RT @SkyNews: The UK is committing £75m to help Britons stranded abroad by chartering rescue flights when there are no other routes availabl… 41 seconds ago
Films4You Charter flights to help stranded Britons get home https://t.co/Q1JcpNqrDz via @yahooNewsUK6 minutes ago
Sky News The UK is committing £75m to help Britons stranded abroad by chartering rescue flights when there are no other rout… https://t.co/bCJty8UzRL 7 minutes ago
AlvaroDeBazan RT @HannahAlOthman: Dominic Raab has said the government will charter flights people to get home - this follows weeks of pleas for help fro… 24 minutes ago
ernnews UK to spend £75m on charter flights to bring stranded Britons home - The UK is committing £75m to help Britons stra… https://t.co/p3kEgnTRQe 59 minutes ago
UCB News Team New plans worth around £75million pounds have been announced to help bring home the tens of thousands of Britons st… https://t.co/IvQO26QkWh 1 hour ago
Noxi RT @lewis_goodall: NEW: Foreign Sec @DominicRaab announces new scheme to help stranded UK citizens abroad.
-where commercial flights are n… 1 hour ago