Charter flights to help stranded Britons get home

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The Government will work with commercial airlines to help stranded Britons get home, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced.
News video: Coronavirus: Charter flights to help stranded Britons get home

Coronavirus: Charter flights to help stranded Britons get home 00:56

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “tens of thousands” of stranded British travellers would be flown home under a new partnership between the Government and airlines. Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, he said: “I can today announce a new arrangement between the Government and...

