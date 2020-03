BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish says he is "deeply embarrassed" after being pictured at the scene of a car accident on Sunday.

Tweets about this watchsports234 'Selfish and embarrassing' - Aston Villa's Jack Grealish slammed by former Wolves man https://t.co/j2ikOlf6P8 https://t.co/tsvPRaYd61 2 minutes ago 1News #Jack Grealish apologises for ‘deeply embarrassing’ incident during coronavirus lockdown as Aston Villa dish out £1… https://t.co/BMvgmDPBzR 4 minutes ago Dollarland ‘Trouble seems to follow him’ – Jack Grealish warned over England and club career after Aston Villa star’s car inci… https://t.co/V6EHzce2SI 5 minutes ago Number 1 Agbero. New post (Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish apologizes for breaking coronavirus lockdown guidelines after he crashe… https://t.co/vQl6h2lLq2 6 minutes ago Aston Villa News 'Selfish and embarrassing' - Aston Villa's Jack Grealish slammed by former Wolves man https://t.co/tmIGzrQSCq https://t.co/ngRViY8Eh3 6 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Jack Grealish apologises for ‘deeply embarrassing’ incident during coronavirus lock… https://t.co/sxCcVpWnqu 8 minutes ago Ernest RT @SkySports: "I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this and hopefully in the near future we can all be out enjoy… 10 minutes ago Gabby [email protected] RT @TimesSport: Jack Grealish is set to be fined about £150,000 by Aston Villa after admitting to “stupidly” ignoring government guidelines… 10 minutes ago