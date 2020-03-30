Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Children’s author Michael Rosen ‘very poorly’ in hospital

Children’s author Michael Rosen ‘very poorly’ in hospital

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Former children’s laureate Michael Rosen is “very poorly” after spending a night in intensive care, according to his family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Richardvines

Richard Vines RT @birmingham_live: Children's author Michael Rosen 'very poorly' in hospital https://t.co/GT1C20fKE6 28 minutes ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Children’s author Michael Rosen ‘very poorly’ in hospital https://t.co/8dGstMjnfY 33 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Children's author Michael Rosen 'very poorly' in hospital https://t.co/GT1C20fKE6 33 minutes ago

BenHurst

BenHurst Children's author Michael Rosen 'very poorly' in hospital https://t.co/zkNZDzzb9z 34 minutes ago

JuliaLarden

Julia Larden RT @RushReads: Author Michael Rosen 'poorly but stable' say family: The former Children's Laureate has been moved to a ward after a night i… 1 hour ago

RushReads

RushReads Author Michael Rosen 'poorly but stable' say family: The former Children's Laureate has been moved to a ward after… https://t.co/0QVNysvpr0 1 hour ago

HartfieldBooks

Hartfield Book Co. If you aren't familiar with the classic swishy-swashing and splash-sploshing children's book that inspired the idea… https://t.co/ypFhTVrx9p 3 days ago

clarebot

Clare Bogen @rorymz @BooksRound Michael Rosen is a great British children's author, not sure if he's known in the US? The baby… https://t.co/OHe9VorUTU 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.