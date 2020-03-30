Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kelly Brook brands Paul Hollywood ‘terrifying’ after Great Celebrity Bake Off

Kelly Brook brands Paul Hollywood ‘terrifying’ after Great Celebrity Bake Off

Tamworth Herald Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Kelly Brook brands Paul Hollywood ‘terrifying’ after Great Celebrity Bake OffBrook, 40, competes against Carol Vorderman, Rob Rinder and comedian Mo Gilligan in this year’s Channel 4 show, in support of Stand Up To Cancer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kelly Brook intimidated by 'terrifying' Paul Hollywood on Bake Off

Kelly Brook intimidated by 'terrifying' Paul Hollywood on Bake Off 01:07

 Kelly Brook admits she found Paul Hollywood completely "terrifying" during her stint in the tent on Channel 4's 'Great Celebrity Bake Off'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.