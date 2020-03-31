Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Home-schooling? Here's how you can get your hands on free home-learning packs

Home-schooling? Here's how you can get your hands on free home-learning packs

The Sentinel Stoke Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Home-schooling? Here's how you can get your hands on free home-learning packsBurslem e-learning business Teacher's Pet has pledged to upload new content every week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tsdpete

Peter Hunt RT @sophieraworth: Hats off to the Marsh family. Home schooling and this! Brilliant. The full video is here https://t.co/ACPpKmHkhM https:/… 5 seconds ago

N0rthOfTheWall

Northern Monkey Here you go, parents who are home schooling during the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/3v9O0EDs8P 1 minute ago

jwalsh82

Kloppage Time RT @matthewsyed: Are you home schooling? Here are some tips on how to help young people develop resilience, creativity and kindness!! ⁦@BBC… 2 minutes ago

TreacyMia

Mia Treacy RT @OxfordDeptofEd: Home-schooling during COVID-19 | Department experts publish online resource to guide parents and teachers embarking on… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.