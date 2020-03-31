Paul Chuckle ‘on the mend’ after battling Covid-19 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Paul Chuckle has said he is recovering after being “laid up” with Covid-19. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IE Arts & Showbiz Paul Chuckle ‘on the mend’ after battling Covid-19 https://t.co/5ifxs0GMth 2 minutes ago AceShowbiz Paul Chuckle 'on the Mend' After Testing Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/HHB2Xq7vBB https://t.co/Vt58RlqISv 1 hour ago