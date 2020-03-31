March was the busiest month on record for supermarkets across Britain as shoppers rushed to stock up on vital supplies to see them through the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Balikcioglu Seher RT @SkyNewsBreak: Data from Kantar shows March was the busiest month on record for supermarkets in the UK as sales rose by 20.6% in the las… 46 seconds ago Jacqueline (Jacqui) Mckenzie LBCNews having a no news moment: March was the busiest month on record for supermarkets. 🙄 1 minute ago Pam Royle March busiest month on record for supermarkets as worried shoppers stock up https://t.co/XGj5y8gK8m 1 minute ago PA Media March was the busiest month on record for supermarkets across Britain as shoppers rushed to stock up on vital suppl… https://t.co/VVFjfwsgsz 1 minute ago Colz RT @mbreslin1_mark: Supermarkets have just announced that March was the busiest month on record ! Wow didn't see that coming ! 🙄 Next, binm… 3 minutes ago NicholasSturgeonSNP Supermarkets have just announced that March was the busiest month on record ! Wow didn't see that coming ! 🙄 Next,… https://t.co/noM5wq9bdJ 6 minutes ago Sly Shocks BadBoy I'm reading March confirmed as busiest month on record for UK supermarkets via the Standard app https://t.co/QWrx4yAwQ3 9 minutes ago Thecynicalobserver! RT @Jay_Beecher: Supermarkets record the highest sales figures ever. £10.8bn this month alone. Most have donated some of the extra cash to… 12 minutes ago