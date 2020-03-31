Global  

March busiest month on record for supermarkets as worried shoppers stock up

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
March was the busiest month on record for supermarkets across Britain as shoppers rushed to stock up on vital supplies to see them through the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: March busiest month on record for supermarkets

March busiest month on record for supermarkets 00:47

 March was the busiest month on record for supermarkets across Britain as shoppers rushed to stock up on vital supplies to see them through the coronavirus pandemic. Grocery sales rose by a staggering 20.6% in the last four weeks, and 7.6% in the last 12, according to new data from Kantar, beating...

