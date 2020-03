In the ongoing saga of 2020, 42-year-old father Donald Trump Jr describes himself as “general in the meme wars”, and his latest post is Photoshopping his father’s face onto Joe Exotic of the Netflix series Tiger King. Yeah, eject us into the sun, too. As the coronavirus seizes every aspect of modern life,...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Birgit Scheerenberge RT @PinkNews: Donald Trump Jr just compared his dad to Tiger King’s Joe Exotic, a criminal gay polygamist redneck exotic animal breeder htt… 1 hour ago Hendrik 🏳️‍🌈 🇱🇺  Donald Trump Jr just compared his dad to Tiger King’s Joe Exotic, a criminal gay polygamist redneck exotic animal b… https://t.co/IuPDiqKfv1 2 hours ago PinkNews Donald Trump Jr just compared his dad to Tiger King’s Joe Exotic, a criminal gay polygamist redneck exotic animal b… https://t.co/efvMbDEbby 2 hours ago GPG II truth talker RT @Upnparr: Since Donald J Trump became President we get to learn just how bad past President’s truly were. The past President’s were not… 2 hours ago GPG II truth talker Since Donald J Trump became President we get to learn just how bad past President’s truly were. The past President’… https://t.co/cnk6QRsNwt 2 hours ago Common Thomas @QasimRashid @gtconway3d Trump supporters have brought up H1N1 several times, and how Obama "did nothing" about the… https://t.co/lXLrI5EqVX 6 hours ago Brandon Teer Per capita, the US is under testing Americans compared to other countries! Must be because we got so far behind a… https://t.co/gfCEvjo10a 12 hours ago Shanzar Zaman Boy oh boy you just compared shamoon with Donald trump?! 😂 https://t.co/zuG6mA9Tt9 19 hours ago