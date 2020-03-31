Global  

China’s Huawei says 2019 sales up 19% despite US sanctions

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Chinese tech giant Huawei has said its sales of smartphones and other products grew by double digits last year despite US sanctions but warned it now faces a “more complicated” global environment.
