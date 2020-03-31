Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Peter Hitchens slammed by Piers Morgan after comparing coronavirus to flu

Peter Hitchens slammed by Piers Morgan after comparing coronavirus to flu

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Peter Hitchens slammed by Piers Morgan after comparing coronavirus to fluAs the death toll continues to climb across the country, Mr Hitchens appeared on the ITV1 daytime favourite over videolink.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Peter Hitchens slammed by Piers Morgan after comparing coronavirus to flu: https://t.co/EbQYzLwjpy 7 minutes ago

Andrew_purcell

Andrew Purcell RT @birmingham_live: Peter Hitchens slammed by Piers Morgan in explosive GMB row after comparing coronavirus to flu https://t.co/S6Jw4tL7o7 59 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Peter Hitchens slammed by Piers Morgan in explosive GMB row after comparing coronavirus to flu https://t.co/S6Jw4tL7o7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.