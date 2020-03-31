Red Dwarf's Craig Charles says new episode could be 'last-ever' Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The actor, who plays Dave Lister in the sci-fi comedy, returns to the programme in a new 90-minute special episode broadcast next month The actor, who plays Dave Lister in the sci-fi comedy, returns to the programme in a new 90-minute special episode broadcast next month 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this