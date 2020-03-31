Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Adorable bunny crumpets are here again this Easter at Aldi

Adorable bunny crumpets are here again this Easter at Aldi

Wales Online Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Adorable bunny crumpets are here again this Easter at AldiShaped as a bunny head, each crumpet has been marked with an ear-resistable face to resemble the iconic Easter character
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GHmagazine

Good Housekeeping UK They're back! Aldi's adorable bunny crumpets are here again this Easter https://t.co/F3IYVqXPEN 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.