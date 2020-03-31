Adorable bunny crumpets are here again this Easter at Aldi Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Shaped as a bunny head, each crumpet has been marked with an ear-resistable face to resemble the iconic Easter character Shaped as a bunny head, each crumpet has been marked with an ear-resistable face to resemble the iconic Easter character 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Good Housekeeping UK They're back! Aldi's adorable bunny crumpets are here again this Easter https://t.co/F3IYVqXPEN 4 days ago