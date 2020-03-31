Stephen Fry, Jameela Jamil, Nigella Lawson and heaps more share powerful messages of support to the trans community Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

What do Katherine Ryan, Stephen Fry, Jameela Jamil, Nigella Lawson, Dawn Butler and Matt Lucas all have in common? They all said, at the top of their lungs, trans rights! March 31 is Trans Day of Visibility. Increasingly seen, increasingly defiant of imposed expectations and limitations, trans, non-binary and... 👓 View full article

