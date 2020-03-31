Melanie - Viva La Revolution 🌹🌹🌹 RT @BBCNewsbeat: HouseParty is offering a $1 million reward to find out who spread rumours that users accounts were being hacked. It says t… 10 minutes ago

DoLocal Digital Marketing Agency RT @shonaghosh: Houseparty hack rumours: A spokeswoman says no evidence of a breach. https://t.co/GKqYr6VbKr via @BIUK 2 hours ago

Malvern Local RT @malvernlocal: Houseparty hacked rumours: 'No evidence to suggest app compromises other accounts' https://t.co/MrHmTqCZEd 4 hours ago

Winsford Guardian Houseparty hacked rumours: 'No evidence to suggest app compromises other accounts' https://t.co/TYtTe52sNY https://t.co/3UYtT9B9K5 6 hours ago

Asian Express News Online rumours alleged that the #Houseparty video app has led to other services such as Netflix and Spotify being h… https://t.co/BFChOVLhiL 8 hours ago

MN AD MAN RT @shonaghosh: Houseparty hack rumours: A spokeswoman says no evidence of a breach. https://t.co/1q4MMLHJfm 8 hours ago

Rob Scammell RT @_lucyingham: There's no evidence #HouseParty was hacked, and now the company is offering $1m to anyone that can prove otherwise. So wha… 9 hours ago