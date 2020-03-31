Global  

Franklin Graham is forcing coronavirus relief volunteers to agree that gays face 'eternal damnation'

Franklin Graham is forcing coronavirus relief volunteers to agree that gays face ‘eternal damnation’

PinkNews Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Anti-gay evangelist Franklin Graham is making all volunteers offering to work as part of his New York coronavirus relief effort sign an anti-LGBT+ belief statement. Graham, known for praising Vladimir Putin’s anti-gay laws and blaming gay people for a “moral 9/11”, has been granted permission by NYC Mayor Bill...
