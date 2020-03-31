Franklin Graham is forcing coronavirus relief volunteers to agree that gays face ‘eternal damnation’ Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Anti-gay evangelist Franklin Graham is making all volunteers offering to work as part of his New York coronavirus relief effort sign an anti-LGBT+ belief statement. Graham, known for praising Vladimir Putin’s anti-gay laws and blaming gay people for a “moral 9/11”, has been granted permission by NYC Mayor Bill... 👓 View full article

