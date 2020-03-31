Coronavirus: Goats take over deserted Llandudno

puff puff don't pass RT @Reuters: A herd of Kashmir goats have invaded a Welsh seaside resort after the coronavirus lockdown left streets deserted https://t.co/… 13 seconds ago

Christina Rosén RT @FlintDibble: Goats will outlast us all https://t.co/hjgJcmKOBx 18 seconds ago

Darren Jones Peak #rewilding ? Coronavirus: Goats take over empty streets of seaside town https://t.co/1F335Y2fvx 42 seconds ago

stay home pls yes you RT @ragipsoylu: Fascinating Mountain goats take over the streets in town of Llandudno in Wales, UK during the #coronavirus lockdown htt… 1 minute ago

Claire BBC News - Coronavirus: Goats take over empty streets of seaside town https://t.co/RGGSn1w9nv 3 minutes ago

Gabrielle Rose BBC News - Coronavirus: Goats take over empty streets of seaside town https://t.co/tDYWWTFefM 3 minutes ago

sofiemulders1976 Goats take over empty Welsh streets during coronavirus lockdown – video https://t.co/ueAOwFiPvj 3 minutes ago