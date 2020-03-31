Sir Bobby Knows ... ⚽️ So sad, so young, my heart bleeds for his family ... 😔 #RIPMatthew Body of missing Scot Matthew McCombe found in Am… https://t.co/KerenDs7XC 4 hours ago

Anne Backhouse Matthew McCombe: Family of Scot missing in Amsterdam make TV appeal https://t.co/6gPP63vZUJ 4 hours ago

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Body of missing Scot Matthew McCombe found in Amsterdam: The family of Matthew McCombe, grandson of Lisbo… https://t.co/fMsKKBzDeI 5 hours ago

THE BLACK SALTIRE#FBSI RT @80_mcswan: BBC News - Matthew McCombe: Family of Scot missing in Amsterdam make TV appeal https://t.co/FmQSSV4VRl 6 hours ago

Connor Yeats RT @BBCScotlandNews: Family of Scot missing in Amsterdam - Matthew McCombe, grandson of Celtic legend Billy McNeill - make Dutch TV appeal… 7 hours ago

Francis Cross RT @BBCScotlandNews: The family of a Scot missing in Amsterdam - Matthew McCombe, grandson of Celtic legend Billy McNeill - make a Dutch T… 8 hours ago