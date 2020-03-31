Global  

Schoolboy with no health conditions becomes UK's youngest coronavirus victim

Daily Record Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Schoolboy with no health conditions becomes UK's youngest coronavirus victimIsmail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, sadly died without any family members close by due to the highly infectious nature of Covid-19.
