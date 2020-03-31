Derek Jarman’s cottage saved by £3.5 million fundraising campaign

A £3.5 million fundraising target has been met to save a cottage formerly owned by the late artist and filmmaker Derek Jarman.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sherry Winchester RT @JANUSZCZAK: Some good breaking news - Derek Jarman's lovely garden near Dungeness - Prospect Cottage - has been saved for the nation. T… 35 seconds ago nicola catalano RT @ivft: SAVED https://t.co/yrh3FQdYut 2 minutes ago Riley Swift Derek Jarman's Prospect Cottage saved after £3.5m campaign https://t.co/H71dyNUU56 5 minutes ago Enquireinside RT @GilesMacDonogh: BBC News - Derek Jarman's Prospect Cottage saved after £3.5m campaign https://t.co/GqdHaOjFLT 7 minutes ago ursula starr RT @maxwellmuseums: Derek Jarman's cottage in Dungeness is saved after ⁦@artfund⁩ hits it’s £3.5m target with just hours to spare https://… 17 minutes ago Crwe World Derek Jarman's Prospect Cottage saved after £3.5m campaign https://t.co/fA3XZYKJLw 25 minutes ago kana Derek Jarman's Prospect Cottage saved after £3.5m campaign https://t.co/FORRAFwbRG 27 minutes ago Adam Woodward RT @LWLies: Here’s some news to brighten your day: Derek Jarman’s seaside cottage has been saved following a successful crowdfunding campai… 34 minutes ago