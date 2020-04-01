Two strongest Covid symptoms to look out for identified

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 5 days ago Loss of smell, taste could be strongest symptom of Covid-19 01:01 Researchers at King’s College London say the loss of sense of smell and taste could be the best way to tell if you have Covid-19, after tracking symptoms via their specially-created app. By the end of March, the app had more than 1.8 million users sign up to log their symptoms. Some 59% of the 1.5...