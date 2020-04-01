Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rick Astley says free gig for NHS staff is ‘flag in the ground’ for normal life

Rick Astley says free gig for NHS staff is ‘flag in the ground’ for normal life

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Rick Astley has said that a free concert he is putting on for frontline workers later this year is a “flag in the ground” to give people hope that things will return to normal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Rick Astley to put on free gig for NHS staff

Rick Astley to put on free gig for NHS staff 01:20

 Rick Astely is putting on a free gig for NHS staff working through the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SarahFullwood1

Sarah Fullwood RN RT @BBCRadioManc: Rick Astley is performing a free concert in Manchester, on October 28th, for the health and emergency workers battling th… 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.