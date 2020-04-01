Global  

Edinburgh Fringe Festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Daily Record Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Edinburgh Fringe Festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreakThe organisers said the decision to cancel was not an easy one.
