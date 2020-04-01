Bagpipers invited to play Scotland the Brave at windows in tribute to NHS staff Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The National Piping Centre wants to pay thanks to frontline workers with a nationwide rendition of Scotland the Brave on Thursday April 2 at 8pm. The National Piping Centre wants to pay thanks to frontline workers with a nationwide rendition of Scotland the Brave on Thursday April 2 at 8pm. 👓 View full article

