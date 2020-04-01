Just when you thought Tiger King couldn’t get anymore bizarre, now there’s a Michael Jackson twist to the story

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Of course, Tiger King star Joe Exotic’s alligators belonged to Michael Jackson. Of course. Bravo, 2020, yet another brilliantly written plot twist. If you, the reader, thought that how Tiger King star Doc Antle being the tiger handler during Britney Spears’ iconic 2001 VMAs performance couldn’t be topped,... 👓 View full article

