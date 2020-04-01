Global  

Another 563 people have died of COVID-19 in just 24 hours

Brentwood Gazette Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
563 more people with the virus have died in the UK in the past 24 hours.
News video: Coronavirus: Spain's death toll tops 9,000 with 864 more fatalities in 24 hours - another record

Coronavirus: Spain's death toll tops 9,000 with 864 more fatalities in 24 hours - another record 02:15

 Another 864 people died in Spain over the latest 24 hour period, health authorities sayView on euronews

Tweets about this

Helga65953324

Helga #NotMyBrexit 🕯️ RT @chris19554: What a joke we are in so called lockdown but our airports are open flights people just walk in and no checks . And our new… 6 seconds ago

pinkysgirl44

shiningstar 🏳️‍🌈 Another 563 people have died from coronavirus in the uk since yesterday. It’s time for stricter lock down measures.… https://t.co/LKLIU5tkym 9 seconds ago

thechidg

E d RT @BBCNWT: Another 563 people in the UK have died in hospital from #coronavirus, taking the overall toll to 2352. It's the UK's highest si… 19 seconds ago

AtlantaGeorgio

Brian Gallagher @BrianKempGA Another day has passed. More Georgians have died due to your inaction. What are you waiting for??? Pro… https://t.co/GCIUEeWjkt 59 seconds ago

mikethejoiner85

Michael RT @LaurenLawton: So another 563 people have died today in the U.K.? And you’re telling us to stay at home, yet you’re still letting constr… 1 minute ago

cherpaulyfamily

😍Pauly & Cher😍💗 #CherCrewFamily 🤗 Another 563 people have died of COVID-19 in the UK. If it is this bad already then what on earth is our peak going to look like?!? 2 minutes ago

Steve__Reid

Steve Reid❌ 🏴‍☠️#StandUp4Brexit #ProBrexit. RT @DrRashidRiaz: Another 563 people have died in the UK after testing positive for #coronavirus bringing the total number of deaths to2,35… 3 minutes ago

DrRashidRiaz

Dr Rashid Riaz Another 563 people have died in the UK after testing positive for #coronavirus bringing the total number of deaths… https://t.co/c12NNqe6WX 5 minutes ago

