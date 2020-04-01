Global  

Ex-Bank of England chief warns extended lockdown could cause ‘rebellion’

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The former governor of the Bank of England, Lord Mervyn King, has warned that an extended lockdown due to coronavirus could result in a “rebellion” if it is enforced for too long.
 The former governor of the Bank of England, Lord Mervyn King, has warned that an extended lockdown due to coronavirus could result in a “rebellion” if it is enforced for too long. The comments came during a round-table webinar organised by Policy Exchange involving Lord King, former chancellor...

