Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Tom Allen says his mother has been ‘told off’ by police over lockdown rules

Tom Allen says his mother has been ‘told off’ by police over lockdown rules

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Tom Allen has said that his mother has been “told off” by the police during the coronavirus lockdown for stopping exercising while she was out of the house.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus lockdown laws: What type of food can I buy and is driving allowed?

Coronavirus lockdown laws: What type of food can I buy and is driving allowed? 02:39

 Police across the UK have powers to arrest or fine people flouting coronavirus lockdown rules. But there has been confusion over what can be enforced by police and what constitutes breaking the law.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.