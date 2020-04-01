Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan is providing hilarious lockdown updates to get everyone through these trying times
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan has become a breakout Instagram star, thanks to his hilarious daily updates. The out actor, 64, is providing amusement to millions with the clips, as he exercises, shows off his cats, sings, and tells hilarious anecdotes from his life in showbiz. Leslie Jordan is officially winning at...
