Coronavirus latest: £12bn in business support grants rolled out across the UK

Staffordshire Newsletter Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus latest: £12bn in business support grants rolled out across the UKBusiness secretary Alok Sharma was speaking at the daily Downing Street press briefing.
News video: Business Secretary: Money must reach businesses as quickly as possible

Business Secretary: Money must reach businesses as quickly as possible 01:00

 Business Secretary Alok Sharma urged banks to help the UK taxpayer and continue to grant loans. Mr Sharma said £12 billion in grants for businesses is with local authorities and urged them to pay out “as quickly as possible”.

