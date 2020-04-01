Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus latest: £12bn in business support grants rolled out across the UK

Coronavirus latest: £12bn in business support grants rolled out across the UK

The Sentinel Stoke Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus latest: £12bn in business support grants rolled out across the UKBusiness secretary Alok Sharma was speaking at the daily Downing Street press briefing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Business Secretary: Money must reach businesses as quickly as possible

Business Secretary: Money must reach businesses as quickly as possible 01:00

 Business Secretary Alok Sharma urged banks to help the UK taxpayer and continue to grant loans. Mr Sharma said £12 billion in grants for businesses is with local authorities and urged them to pay out “as quickly as possible”.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.