Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: MP urges Boris Johnson to test care home staff

Coronavirus: MP urges Boris Johnson to test care home staff

The Argus Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
AN MP has sent a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to introduce more stringent coronavirus testing for care home workers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Care home recreates giant game of Kerplunk to lift morale in isolation

Care home recreates giant game of Kerplunk to lift morale in isolation 01:20

 Residents at a residential home have recreated a giant game of Kerplunk to lift their spirits in isolation. The game was made from garden netting, a cardboard box, bamboo canes and balls by staff at Fir Villa Residential Home in Somerset. A video and pictures posted on Facebook show residents smiling...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JacobDanielFoy1

National Right Wing Party It's all in #TTQ (Testing, Tracking, & Quarantine). Countries that don't practice #TTQ will be among the hardest hi… https://t.co/98nNg3xjmI 21 hours ago

Buff_R3cruit_K2

Buff_R3cruit_K2_YT RT @MENnewsdesk: Coronavirus LIVE updates as chief urges officers to avoid 'over-zealous' policing during lockdown https://t.co/0TYV7XndiQ 21 hours ago

John1JZ

JZ RT @uk_domain_names: 19 March 2020 EU spokesman confirms the UK is eligible to participate in the joint procurement process. LibDem MP Layl… 21 hours ago

MENnewsdesk

Manchester News MEN Coronavirus LIVE updates as chief urges officers to avoid 'over-zealous' policing during lockdown https://t.co/0TYV7XndiQ 21 hours ago

qeensdale

john collings Coronavirus: William Hague urges Boris Johnson to give UK firms 'hope' https://t.co/EX1tzF88M0 @MailOnline 1 day ago

Morpheous6

Sachin K Watch Live: Robert Jenrick Hosts Coronavirus Conference As Boris Johnson Urges People To Stay At Home #borisjohnson https://t.co/5AXsBkU2PT 1 day ago

Holybags

Holybags RT @DailyMailUK: Ex-foreign secretary William Hague warns Boris Johnson he must show businesses a 'way out' of coronavirus crisis by the en… 1 day ago

malcshrops

Malcolm Ash Ex-foreign secretary William Hague warns Boris Johnson he must show businesses a 'way out' of ... https://t.co/KELSRvZbNI via @MailOnline 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.