Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > NHS trusts ramping up Covid-19 staff testing but face swab and reagent shortages

NHS trusts ramping up Covid-19 staff testing but face swab and reagent shortages

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
NHS trusts say they are rapidly increasing coronavirus testing on staff, but continue to be restricted by a shortage of equipment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Gove: We must go 'further, faster' with testing

Michael Gove: We must go 'further, faster' with testing 00:38

 Michael Gove says that testing of NHS staff for coronavirus must go "further and faster" in the coming weeks after questions were raised over current testing levels.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.