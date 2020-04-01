Belfast City Hospital to become Northern Ireland's first Nightingale facility to cope with coronavirus surge

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Belfast City Hospital's tower block will be Northern Ireland's first Nightingale Hospital for the anticipated surge of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care in the weeks ahead.



0

