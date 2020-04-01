Global  

Belfast City Hospital to become Northern Ireland's first Nightingale facility to cope with coronavirus surge

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Belfast City Hospital to become Northern Ireland's first Nightingale facility to cope with coronavirus surgeBelfast City Hospital's tower block will be Northern Ireland's first Nightingale Hospital for the anticipated surge of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care in the weeks ahead.
News video: Inside the first NHS Nightingale Hospital

Inside the first NHS Nightingale Hospital 01:07

 Rows of cubicles erected in London’s ExCel centre show the expected scale of the growth in numbers of coronavirus patients. Soldiers and trade contractors are converting the exhibition centre, which usually hosts trade shows and conferences, into the first of the NHS Nightingale hospitals.

