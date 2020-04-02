Justin Bieber postpones 2020 tour dates

MGROFFICIAL Justin Bieber postpones summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/5sMT8a67v9 3 minutes ago

Asia News The 45-date stadium and arena trek would have been Bieber’s first live tour in nearly three years and was scheduled… https://t.co/J33FiJVLMI 14 minutes ago

KeKe🦋 RT @etnow: Justin Bieber postpones The Changes Tour in light of current public health crisis: "While Justin...has been hard at work prepar… 39 minutes ago

RicaStella 🔥 RT @OneMusicPH: #OneMusicNews: Justin Bieber postpones "Changes" tour dates in 2020. "The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew… 41 minutes ago

CountrySuper⭐️ Justin Bieber postpones all 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/pmr90C6lM8 via @pagesix @DrJimmyStar #CountrySuper 42 minutes ago

Maggie MAGA X, #FreeAssange #clearFlynn, wwgowga "Justin Bieber postpones summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic" https://t.co/ilhVNfuf2R 43 minutes ago

One Music PH #OneMusicNews: Justin Bieber postpones "Changes" tour dates in 2020. "The health and safety of my fans, team, cast… https://t.co/utb6KsK5Rc 45 minutes ago