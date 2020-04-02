Global  

Coronavirus: Donald Trump says British ship passengers to be flown home

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump said arrangements had been made with the UK Government to evacuate British passengers on two cruise ships set to soon dock in Florida after being hit by the coronavirus.
News video: Trump Warns Americans About The Next Two Weeks Facing Coronavirus

Trump Warns Americans About The Next Two Weeks Facing Coronavirus 00:35

 Donald Trump warned Americans they would have a very tough two weeks coming ahead. This is in the fight against the coronavirus becomes more urgent through the United States. Trump urged everyone to follow federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April. “It’s absolutely critical...

