Kristen Bell recalls being told she was not ‘pretty enough’ during early career

Kristen Bell takes us through her legendary career, including her roles in ‘Polish Wedding,’ ’Spartan,’ ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Bad Moms,’ ’The Good Place,’ ‘Encore!’ and latest venture, her and husband Dax...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
E! Style "You're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl."
https://t.co/rTXG7zuOGz 6 days ago
Bert Rosario RT @DailyActor: Kristen Bell recalls being told she wasn’t ‘pretty enough’ at ‘every single audition’ https://t.co/XKjVqozjeD 1 week ago
Actor Hub Kristen Bell recalls being told she wasn’t ‘pretty enough’ at ‘every single audition’ https://t.co/V1AE1lNkI7 1 week ago
Lance Carter Kristen Bell recalls being told she wasn’t ‘pretty enough’ at ‘every single audition’ https://t.co/XKjVqozjeD 1 week ago