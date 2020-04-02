Kristen Bell recalls being told she was not ‘pretty enough’ during early career

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Frozen star Kristen Bell says she was told she was not “pretty enough” during her early Hollywood career. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Vanity Fair - Published 1 week ago Kristen Bell Breaks Down Her Career, from 'Gossip Girl' to 'Frozen' 17:17 Kristen Bell takes us through her legendary career, including her roles in ‘Polish Wedding,’ ’Spartan,’ ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Bad Moms,’ ’The Good Place,’ ‘Encore!’ and latest venture, her and husband Dax...