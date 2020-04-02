Global  

Kristen Bell recalls being told she was not ‘pretty enough’ during early career

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Frozen star Kristen Bell says she was told she was not “pretty enough” during her early Hollywood career.
Credit: Vanity Fair - Published
News video: Kristen Bell Breaks Down Her Career, from 'Gossip Girl' to 'Frozen'

Kristen Bell Breaks Down Her Career, from 'Gossip Girl' to 'Frozen' 17:17

 Kristen Bell takes us through her legendary career, including her roles in ‘Polish Wedding,’ ’Spartan,’ ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Bad Moms,’ ’The Good Place,’ ‘Encore!’ and latest venture, her and husband Dax...

